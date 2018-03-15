The plug is pulled on the East Lansing Folk Festival

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A mainstay in the summer festival season is taking a break.

The director of the Great Lakes Folk Festival says the event has been put on pause to be re-imagined for next year.

The big music and culture event has happened annually in downtown East Lansing since 2002.

The MSU museum director made the call because the museum leads the festival.

East Lansing has been expected to cut funding for events like this as part of the city’s budget crisis.

But the Folk Festival director says they already had the funding needed to hold the event this year.

She called the museum’s decision to cancel a “surprise”.