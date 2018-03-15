Pittsford Schools closed after gun found in locker

HILLSDALE CO., Mich (WLNS) – Pittsford Area schools in Hillsdale County will be closed today after police found a gun in a student’s locker Wednesday.
They also found what is being described as a “destructive device” among the student’s possessions yesterday.
A Michigan State Police bomb squad made sure the device was safely removed from school property.
The 13-year-old student was taken into custody.
No other “dangerous devices” were found in the school.
The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll update you with any new developments.