Pittsford Schools closed after gun found in locker

HILLSDALE CO., Mich (WLNS) – Pittsford Area schools in Hillsdale County will be closed today after police found a gun in a student’s locker Wednesday.

They also found what is being described as a “destructive device” among the student’s possessions yesterday.

A Michigan State Police bomb squad made sure the device was safely removed from school property.

The 13-year-old student was taken into custody.

No other “dangerous devices” were found in the school.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll update you with any new developments.