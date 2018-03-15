Common Ground Music Festival announces Halsey as July 6 show headliner

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Multi-platinum alternative pop artist Halsey will headline Friday, July 6th at the 2018 Common Ground Music Festival.

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated Halsey is building a strong following and claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 with her second release, hopeless fountain kingdom, an album Rolling Stone called “bold” in a 4-star review.

The album has since gone on to deliver two Top 3 platinum hits – “Now or Never” and “Bad At Love”.

Since 2015, she has garnered over 2 billion streams globally and more than 2 million global sales.

She has also appreared on the covers of magazines from Nylon to Billboard to Forbes, among others.

Joining Halsey on the Friday, July 6th lineup is Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, American rapper and songwriter Denzel Curry, Smino, Sasha Sloan, and London Richards.

Single day tickets for Friday, July 6th go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.commongroundfest.com

