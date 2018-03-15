Are you getting enough sleep at night?

It’s Sleep Awareness Week.

If you found it harder to wake up this week, you’re not alone.

Many are feeling the effects after looking that extra hour of sleep to daylight saving time.

Getting enough sleep can be easier said than done.

“Once it’s lost, it’s lost forever. One night of deprivation takes 2,3 nights to recover but it’s never complete,” says Dr. Oktai Mamedov, Director and Owner of Comprehensive Sleep Center.

Dr. Mamedov says catching those zzz’s are more important than you may think.

“Adults require at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep and kids of course, they need more sleep,” says Dr. Mamedov.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, kids 6 to 13 years old should get anywhere from 9-11 hours of sleep each night.

For teens, it’s about 8-10 hours.

But if those numbers aren’t being reached on a regular basis, Dr. Mamedov says it can take a big toll on your health.

“In kids it’s causing problems with focus and concentration. Sometimes they can get to the point that they can be diagnosed with attention deficit disorder,” says Dr. Mamedov.

Dr. Mamedov says for adults, sleep deprivation can lead to high blood pressure, obesity, and even double your chances of getting in a car crash.

So when it comes to healthy sleeping tips.. he says it starts with a nap.

“It’s usually up to 30 minutes, it’s just a power nap,” says Dr. Mamedov.

If nap’s aren’t an option, he says the more active you are the better you’ll sleep at night.

However, you’ll want to restrict exercise 3-4 hours before bedtime.

In addition, Dr. Mamedov says caffeinated beverages should only be consumed in the morning.

“5-6 hours before bedtime at least, at least. But some people they metabolize it for even for 12 hours,” says Dr. Mamedov.

The doctor says hot baths should be taken 1-hour before hitting the hay.

Those cell phones should be off limits 1-2 hours before bedtime.

Just by making a few simple adjustments you can improve your health and wake up feeling refreshed and rested the next day.

The National Sleep Foundation says 40% of adults in the U.S. are sleep deprived so it’s important if you’re having any issues to bring them up to your primary care doctor as soon as you can.