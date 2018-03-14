Superintendent, 2 others out at Flint school district

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The Flint school board has removed the superintendent and two other senior officials.

The board’s president announced Tuesday that Bilal Tawwab, assistant superintendent Shawn Merriweather and the district’s lawyer have been placed on leave.

No reasons were disclosed, although the superintendent had said he didn’t want to keep his job beyond the next school year. Flint school board president Diana Wright says she and her colleagues want to immediately find the next leader.

The board will discuss the hiring of an interim superintendent Wednesday.

The Flint district has roughly 4,500 students, and enrollment has been falling steadily. Northwestern High School will close in June. In 1968, Flint schools had 47,000 students.