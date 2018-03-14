Officials confirm 1st measles case in Michigan this year

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is confirming the first case of measles in the state this year.

The state announced Wednesday a person in Washtenaw County had been hospitalized after recently traveling internationally and getting sick.

The person, now recovering, was considered contagious upon returning. Officials say anyone in customs or baggage claim in Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s north terminal between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 6 should seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of the disease.

The state notes measles is a highly contagious illness and vaccinations are an effective way to prevent it. Measles typically will start with a high fever, red eyes, runny nose, sensitivity to light, and eventually rashes on the face and head that move to other parts of the body.