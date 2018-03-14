My Look | Dry Brush

How can a brush boost circulation, sweep away dead skin cells and improve digestion?

It’s known as dry brushing and also helps shed dead skin cells, eliminate clogged pores and stimulate normal lymph flow while detoxifying. You can dry brush between two and 20 minutes over your entire body. Just start at the soles of your feet and work up your legs to your arms, chest, back and stomach. Only dry brush your face if you have a special brush designed for this delicate skin. Also, avoid any areas with irritations or abrasions (including varicose veins). The pressure you apply while brushing your skin should be firm but not painful and because of its energizing qualities, it’s best to dry brush in the morning versus night. Finally, always brush toward your heart, which improves circulation and your lymphatic system. Wash your brush every few weeks to remove dead skin cells and replace it every 6-12 months

Try it — the benefits are ten-fold.

