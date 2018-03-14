MI Senate approves Nassar inspired legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A package of 10 bills, prompted by the Larry Nassar scandal at MSU, has cleared the Michigan Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.

That bill pack aims to improve accountability for universities during sexual assault cases, expands the list of mandatory reporters to include athletic trainers, coaches, and physical therapists.

It also creates harsher penalties for those who fail to report sexual assault. The bills would also make sure that universities do not have immunity from sexual assault cases whether civil or criminal.

Universities in Michigan as well as the Catholic Church have expressed concerns with the piece of legislation that changes our state’s statute of limitations because the entities believe it will open the door to a significant amount of lawsuits.

More than 250 women and girls have come forward about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Nassar while he worked at MSU and USA Gymnastics. Several of those women said they told coaches, trainers, and staff at MSU more than 20 years ago and nothing was done about it.

