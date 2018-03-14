Students around mid-Michigan walk out in protest of gun violence

Walk outs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of students are walking out from high schools across our community and across the country this morning.

One of those schools include Lansing Eastern High School where several hundred students walked out for 17 minutes…symbolizing the 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida.

The day started with a short presentation followed by a walk around the school and ended with locked arms in solidaarity.

Cristina Alcantar, a Senior at Eastern High School said, “We are expressing students and teachers concerns about safety cause we all have the right to have a free and safe education and parents have a right to send their kids to school without worrying if they’ll be home at the end of the day.”

Students also walked out at Dewitt High School and East Lansing High School.

Down in Jackson County, students lined the halls and read the names of the victims of the Florida shooting at Northwest High School.

