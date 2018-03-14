Lansing city leaders discuss school security

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – In the wake of last month’s tragic shooting at a school in Florida, communities across the nation are engaging in conversations surrounding guns and school safety.

Here locally, the Lansing City Council Public Safety Committee is also having that dialogue and on Wednesday, they checked in with Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski to find out what kind of measures are in place in Lansing schools to keep students safe.

Chief Yankowski said the Lansing Police Department has three high school resource officers who work hand-in-hand with the school district to help protect students while in class and on campus.

“Our three school resource officers work very closely with them day in and day out, we work very closely with the school administration and that we also bring in the GREAT program where we have eight of our officers teaching in the schools, we have police officers that are responsible for every school in the city of Lansing and really it’s just about establishing a good relationship with the students and the staff,” Chief Yankowski said.

The Lansing School District said it’s also working on security upgrades to its cameras, swipe cards, and physical security. Something made possible by the voter approved Lansing Pathway Promise bond.

But Chief Yankowski said safety goes beyond just the classroom.

“I think it’s important that parents are engaged with their students, that they’re paying attention, that they’re looking at their social media sites, that they’re hearing what their children are saying or they’re just paying attention to their surroundings,” he said.