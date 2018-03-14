Grand Blanc Police: Students locked in due to threat

Grand Blanc, Mich. (WLNS) – Students at the Grand Blanc Community High School planned to participate in the nation-wide walkout in protest of gun violence.

However, about 10 minutes prior to the walkout, the School Resource Officer received information that “someone would get hurt” if the walkout took place.

The school decided it would be in everyone’s best interest to put the school into secure mode and would not allow them to walk out of the school for safety reasons.

The Grand Blanc Police Department and the Grand Blanc Community Schools said they respect each students’ right to peacefully protest but safety comes first.