Girl Scouts in DeWitt take action on smoke-free city parks

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – Girl Scouts in DeWitt are campaigning to get all the city’s parks declared smoke-free.

And they’re getting some traction.

Tuesday night the city council held the first reading of their proposal, putting it one step closer to reality.

Girl Scout Troop 30226 says eliminating smoking in the parks will improve air quality, reduce pollution from cigarette butts, encourage more people in the community to visit local parks and set a better example for kids who might try to imitate adults they see smoking.

Sophie Messina of Girl Scout Troop 30226 explains, “we want the kids at, in DeWitt, to have a safe environment and to have fun at parks and not be exposed to second hand smoke.”

The Girl Scouts acknowledge the rule might be hard to enforce.

But they say with a rule in place, and signs around the parks, it will just become normal for people not to smoke.