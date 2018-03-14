Fire devastates East Lansing apartment building

UPDATE: Our crews spoke with one of the residents who says the fire started near his apartment.

He says a woman saw bubbles coming from her wall and a neighbor knocked on her door saying he saw flames on the outside of the building.

Everyone made it out safely, including firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews worked through the night to secure the building.

8 units have been destroyed and the occupants are displaced.

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fire crews from several local agencies have been fighting a massive apartment fire since it sparked around 11:30 last night in East Lansing.

Crews have been out all night long and are now working to board up the doors and windows of the apartment complex.

The building is one of the Timber Lake Apartments in East Lansing.

Flames engulfed the building as firefighters worked to contain the damage.

Police tell 6 News everyone in the building got out safely and will be assisted by local officials.

One person was treated and released on the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the building will, most likely, be a total loss and every apartment in the building will be impacted.

Fire officials say there are 8 units in the complex.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.