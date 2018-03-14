DeWitt students take part in nationwide walkout

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – “It’s not fair that we should have to come to school afraid for our lives,” said Andrew Ashton; a student at DeWitt High School.

One by one student’s at DeWitt High came together as a unified front.

“The school shootings need to stop,” said Emma Vander Roest; a student at DeWitt High School.

“This has gone on too long,” Aviana Irrer stated; another student at DeWitt High School.

As each student “walked out” into the school’s parking lot, they formed a circle, locked arms and bowed their heads in silence paying tribute to the 17 people killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting one month ago today.

Many say while it’s empowering to see their classmates stand together, they say that’s not enough and they’re demanding change to our state’s gun laws.

“I’m only 16 so I’ve never known a world without school shootings,” said Irrer.

“I shouldn’t be just scared to be in school or think when I walk into a class have the first thing I think oh where would I go if there was a shooter right now,” Vander Roest stated.

And because of that, students hope their voices and actions are seen and heard loud and clear by lawmakers.

“I think it’s really the voice of this generation saying that they’re tired of it, they’re tired of not feeling safe and secure in school and they’re looking for the adults in the nation to do something about that,” said DeWitt Public Schools Superintendent John Deiter.

“Schools are supposed to be safe places, they’re safe havens for learning and individuals who might not be able to get that outside of this building so they should feel safe in places like this,” said Kate Breukink; a student at DeWitt High School.

These students stayed silent for about 10 minutes while their “walkout” lasted 17 minutes…in honor of the 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida.