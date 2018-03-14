Crime Stoppers: 2 Attempts to Identify and 2 People Wanted for a Felony

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information.

They are pictured from left to right:

Two attempts to identify:

Attempt to Identify #1

During the evening hours of January 23, an armed robbery occurred on the 4200 block of Aurelius Road. An unknown subject wearing a gray sweat suit with black Adidas sneakers robbed the business with a handgun and then fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individual involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify #2

During the early morning hours of February 19, an armed robbery occurred on the 400 block of East Jolly Road. An unknown subject walked up to the pharmacy counter and demanded medications. The subject is described as light skinned black or Hispanic male, approximately 40 years old, and approximately 5’9” and 200 pounds. The subject had freckles around his nose and was wearing a tan jacket with blue jeans and black boots. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individual involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Two people wanted for a felony:

Anthony Jamaal Horton is a 37-year-old black male who stands at 5’05 and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Horton has a Felony Warrant for Obstruction out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

William DeJanerio Nason is a 31-year-old black male who stands at 5’04 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Nason has a Felony Warrant for Obstruction out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.