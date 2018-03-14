County health rankings out: How does your county stack up?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A 2018 study from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute shows the healthiest and least healthy counties in each state.

The rankings look at more than 30 different factors, including poverty, education, transportation, housing and jobs.

Let’s look at the numbers in mid-Michigan.

When looking at those factors, out of the state’s 83 counties, Ingham County is considered the 31st healthiest county in the state.

Jackson County is a little behind at number 45.

Near the top of the list, Eaton County is the 16th healthiest county in the state.

But the most impressive in mid-Michigan goes to Clinton County which ranks 4th healthiest in the state.

When focusing on crime, compared to each other the report takes data from 2012-2014 and shows Ingham County with the highest violent crime rate of 553 people out of 100,000.

In Jackson County 382 people were victims of violent crime, in Eaton County 190 while Clinton County doing better at 108 people were victims of violent crime out of 100,000.

Let’s look at children around the Capital area.

According to the report 23 percent of children in Ingham County are living in poverty.

That’s compared to 20 percent in Jackson County, 16 percent in Eaton County and 10 percent of Clinton County kids are living below the poverty level.

Officials say there are so many factors to look at when conducting this report in order to live a better life.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation CEO Richard Besser explains “our health is influenced by many things, like a good education, a good job, access to quality housing and quality healthcare. And the county health rankings show us that not everyone has the same opportunity to be healthy.”