(WLNS) – A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing two people in Meridian Township last year.

Manuel Pena’s trial is set to start on April 30th.

At his pre-trial conference today he confirmed that he will not seek an independent psychological evaluation or use the insanity defense.

Pena is accused of killing Jeffrey Ballor and Kristin Pangman.

They were found dead in a home on Lake Lansing Road in January of 2017.

Pena was arrested that same day.