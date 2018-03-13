Schools in Jackson County prepare for student walkouts

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Wednesday marks one month since the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.

And now Students across the country are preparing to walk out of class on the anniversary to remember the lives lost and advocate for change.

6 News is taking a look at how schools in Jackson County are preparing for the potential walkouts.

One month ago, students at Northwest High School in Blackman Township were horrified by the images coming out of Florida.

“I feel like that’s why it makes my heart so heavy is they’re people my age,” said Northwest High student Eve Vicary. “It could have happened anywhere. That school is just like ours.”

But as students all over the U.S. plan to walk out of school at 10 a.m. Wednesday, a group of students at Northwest High are taking a different approach.

“We’re asking students to walk out into the hallway and stand in unity for a moment of silence, and we’re going to read the 17 names of the fallen to honor, and hopefully spark a conversation,” Vicary said.

The students say they want to stay away from politics and focus on what they can do to make changes in their community.

“So that we can come together and actually make a change without just fighting,” Vicary said.

This event is happening district-wide at Northwest Community Schools.

The high school principal says they felt it was very important to give students an opportunity to speak out.

“Our goal was to make it a positive thing. All of our administrators have met and talked about the importance of student voice,” said Northwest High School Principal Scott Buchler. “It was just another great opportunity to collaborate with the kids here at the high school and our district to make a positive change on such a difficult situation.”

In the face of a walkout, officials in other local districts like Jackson Public Schools and the Western School District say they’re working to come up with ways for students to safely demonstrate indoors, honor the victims, and discuss these issues.

Students hope what happens Wednesday will make a difference.

“Something needs to happen. And I think Parkland just brought that to a lot of people’s eyes. I think it scares a lot of people. I’m hoping that tomorrow really unites everyone in the school and gets them informed, and gets them wanting to have a change,” said Northwest High student Kaylee Stokely.