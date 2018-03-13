Open practice day for NCAA teams playing in Detroit set for Thursday

DETROIT (WLNS) – On Thursday, the traditional open practice sessions for Arkansas, Bucknell, Butler, Cal State Fullerton, Michigan State, Purdue, TCU and either Arizona State or Syracuse begin at Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit.

The teams will each hold 40-minute workouts that will be open to the public.

The University of Detroit Mercy will serve as the host of the first – and second rounds, with games scheduled for Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18.

Thursday’s open practice session begins at 11 a.m. ET with Cal State Fullerton taking the court at Little Caesars Arena, followed by Butler (11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.), Purdue (12:30 – 1:10 p.m.), Arkansas (1:15 – 1:55 p.m.), Michigan State (3:25 – 4:05 p.m.), TCU (4:10 – 4:50 p.m.), Bucknell (4:55 – 5:35 p.m.) and either Arizona State or Syracuse from 4:55 – 5:35 p.m. The Sun Devils and Orange will play in the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday, March 14, with the winner advancing to Detroit to take on TCU.

The Little Caesars Arena doors will open at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday for open practice day.

Admission is free for the public, and parking is complimentary in all Olympia Development lots north of I-75. All seats will be open for general admission, and all four Little Caesars Arena restaurants will open before or at 10 a.m. Concession stands will also be open.

The action in Detroit will tip off at 12:40 p.m. on Friday with No. 2 Purdue taking on No. 15 Cal-State Fullerton, followed by No. 7 Arkansas against No. 10 Butler.

The evening session will begin at 7:10 p.m., with No. 3 Michigan State facing No. 14 Bucknell, followed by No. 6 TCU versus either No. 11 Arizona State or No. 11 Syracuse. The second rounds games are set for Sunday with the game times to be determined following Friday’s first round contests.