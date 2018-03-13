My Legal | Tax Bill

Congress passed a new tax bill in 2017. The New Tax Bill increased the estate tax exemption – this is the amount of money that you can leave to family and friend at your death – to $11.2 million.

As the estate tax does not apply to 99.5% of Americans, this change will probably not affect you.

However, the gift exclusion may apply to you.

This is the amount of money you may give to another person in one year without reporting that gift to the IRS.

The 2018 gift exclusion is $15,000.

Anyone may give $15,000 to as many people as he or she chooses.

The gifts are not a deduction for the giver and are not taxable to the recipients and typically include the value of birthday presents, holiday gifts, trips, etc.

