My Legal | Pet Division

During your marriage you may have acquired assets, children, and pets. You may wonder what happens to your pet in the event of a divorce? Most people treat their pets as beloved family members and would be shocked to learn that Michigan treats your pet as property, not a family member.

This means that the court handling your divorce will not spend any time to create a custody arrangement for your pet and your pet will be treated no differently than your pension, furniture or car.

You and your spouse will need to come to an agreement if you want to share the pet after your divorce. The court will enforce that agreement; however, if you cannot agree to an arrangement to share the pet, the court will treat your pet as property and award the pet to one spouse over the other.

