Mid-Michigan school districts prepare for student demonstrations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students at dozens of schools in mid-Michigan will be taking part in Wednesday’s walkouts against gun violence.

6 News caught up with a couple of school superintendents to see how they’re going to be handling things.

Lansing School District Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul said they’ve been talking about what to do for weeks.

“We had a conversation about it among administrators and they continued to talk over at Eastern and we thought, you know, that’s a great idea for Eastern but what about the whole district doing something in honor of that,” Caamal Canul said.

Lansing Schools will make Wednesday a district-wide event, with every school doing something different.

While students at Eastern High School will be walking around their school for 17 minutes, other schools will be doing things like a moment of silence, and writing cards to the students at Stoneman Douglass High School.

“We call it the solidarity plan because really we’re talking about us being in unison with school districts across the county and saying, you know, schools are supposed to be safe places,” Caamal Caunul said.

In East Lansing, the effort was spearheaded by the high schoolers, who are holding a 17 minute walkout with speakers, voter registration and card-writing to lawmakers.

East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko says they’re taking measures throughout the day to make sure students are safe.

“We’re running an alternative schedule tomorrow so this opportunity doesn’t interfere with their core academic classes, and then also how we can support it through safety,” Leyko said.

The districts that confirmed students at one or more of their schools will be participating in some kind of demonstration Wednesday are as follows:

Lansing School District

Eaton Rapids Public Schools

Okemos Public Schools

Charlotte Public Schools

East Lansing Public Schools

Dewitt Public Schools

Potterville Public Schools

Bath Community Schools

Waverly Community Schools

Holt Public Schools

The superintendents 6 News spoke to Tuesday say they are in support of the students who are trying to make a difference.

“I am so proud of the kids in this country, high school students and elementary students for saying ‘you know, what about us?'” Caamal Canul said.

“Their ideas have been outstanding and they have done all the work for this,” Leyko said.