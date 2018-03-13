Jury rules for teacher who alleged assault by student

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A jury has ruled in favor of a Michigan teacher who said her district retaliated after she reported to police being assaulted by a student rather than let school officials handle it.

Our media partners at MLive report Tuesday Pennie Davis was awarded $388,000 from Jackson Public Schools. The district, which declined comment, has 30 days to appeal.

Davis alleged the district violated a whistleblower law when it transferred her to another school and gave her a poor rating. Those came after the October 2015 incident in which Davis said she argued with a disruptive student, who hit or pushed her hand as she tried to retrieve artwork.

She contends officials removed the student from her class but not the building, as she later sought in a personal protection order.

She has returned to the high school. The student is no longer there.