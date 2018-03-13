Free health screenings at Baker College in Owosso today

OWOSSO, Mich (WLNS) – If you can get to Owosso today there is an event that could be a lifesaver for you.

Baker College of Owosso is hosting its second annual free Health Fair.

It’s open to the public and will feature wellness education, health screenings and activities for kids and adults.

They’ll also offer blood pressure checks, height and weight measurements, diabetes and hearing screenings and more.

It’s all happening in the Student Center Gymnasium on South Washington street in Owosso from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.