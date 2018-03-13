Are you at risk for colon cancer?

Colorectal Cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

To promote Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Sparrow Hospital is getting some help from a giant inflatable colon.

Visitors will be able to walk through the 12ft. Strollin’ Colon at Sparrow Hospital to learn more about keeping your colon healthy.

Experts will be on hand to answer any questions.

In addition, this evening Sparrow physicians will feature a free presentation at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center on colorectal cancer prevention, screening, and treatment methods.

According to the American Cancer Society:

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be named colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start. Colon cancer and rectal cancer are often grouped together because they have many features in common.

Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are called polyps.

Screening is recommended starting at age 50 for people who are not at increased risk of colorectal cancer. There are several different screening options available. People at higher risk, such as those with a strong family history of colorectal cancer, might benefit from starting screening at a younger age.

When colorectal cancer is found at an early stage before it has spread, the 5-year relative survival rate is about 90%. But only about 4 out of 10 colorectal cancers are found at this early stage. When cancer has spread outside the colon or rectum, survival rates are lower.

Unfortunately, about 1 in 3 people in the US who should get tested for colorectal cancer have never been screened. This may be because they don’t know that regular testing could save their lives from this disease, or due to things like cost and health insurance coverage issues.

For more information, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.