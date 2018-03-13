A look at Adverse Childhood Experiences and how Michigan is addressing it

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A total of 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month when police say Nikolas Cruz walked into the school and opened fire.

The students who survived, will carry the memories from that shooting with them for the rest of their lives and according to some experts, its impact goes much deeper than that.

It was a topic discussed on Sunday night during CBS’s 60 Minutes, when Oprah Winfrey spoke to Dr. Bruce Perry, a psychologist and neuroscientist who authorities have consulted on high-profile events including school shootings.

During the segment, the two talked about Adverse Childhood Experiences, also known as ACE’s. They’ve been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential and early death.

You can watch the entire segment by clicking here.

For more information on the impact ACE’s can have, 6 News talked with Rick Murdock, who is the main grant coordinator for the Michigan ACE Initiative.

Murdock said while it’s a common issue here in the mitten state, through grants, training and awareness, the organization he works for is hoping to fix the problem.

When you’re a child, you experience both positive and negative situations that whether good or bad, can have a tremendous impact on your future.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those early experiences are an important public health issue; in large part, because negative impacts of abuse and neglect plays a role in life-long mental health, social development, risk-taking behaviors and life opportunities.

“We’re losing a general of kids because they’re not graduating from high school or maybe not functioning in the work site because they have adverse experiences as a child that continues as an adult,” Murdock said. “So they have either a chronic illness or a decision making attitude for addictive behaviors so we need to break that cycle.”

Murdock said our state, along with many others, have struggled to address ACE.

“60 percent of all Michigan adults, according to the most recent survey, had an adverse experience as a child,” he said. “At least one, and more importantly, 20 percent, and that’s one in five, had four or more.”

Murdock said a lot is happening in our state right now that could play a role in this process.

“When you think of what’s gone on in Michigan, yeah you can take it all, Flint, right here in the MSU community because of the Dr. Nassar issue, just the underlying issues with adverse childhood experience that are here,” he said. “We need healing communities and we need folks to pull together in that effort.”

Murdock said it is possible to turn this trend around through a statewide initiative targeting adverse childhood experiences.

He said experts in Michigan are hoping to expand awareness of the issue and create real solutions to address it.

“This is a generational change, this is not one and done,” Murdock said. “So what we’re trying to do is set up things that will sustain over time and this is changing a culture of what do we look at in health care, what do we look at in education, how can we take care of this generation coming up.”

For more information on this initiative, click here.