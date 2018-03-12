Students across mid-Michigan plan school walkouts to protest gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of last month’s math shooting at a Florida high school, students across the country plan to walk out of their classrooms on Wednesday in protest of gun violence.

Eastern High School in Lansing and East Lansing High School are just two of the many planning school walkouts to coincide with this national “Enough is Enough” demonstration.

Danny Kaplowitz, a senior at East Lansing High School and organizer of Wednesday’s walkout, says the student body was calling for something like it to happen.

“There was a really strong desire in our school community for distinct action that we could take to advocate for changes to make us safer in our schools and communities,” Kaplowitz said.

Some state education officials, including Doug Pratt, director of public affairs at the Michigan Education Association, say they support the students’ plans to take action.

“In the time since the tragedy in Parkland students have really been at the forefront of demanding change and having people who are there and are on the front lines of the threat here are finally saying enough is enough,” Pratt said. “It’s a meaningful thing.”

School districts in mid-Michigan that are planning for walkouts on Wednesday include the Lansing School District, Holt Public Schools, East Lansing Public Schools and Eaton Rapids Public Schools.

In those districts, school officials, law enforcement and students are all working together to make sure the demonstrations run smoothly and everybody stays safe.

“Having a safe space for students to make their feelings known is important in any setting, any debate, any context,” Pratt said. “So, making sure that things are done safely, things are done in a way that protects the students, I think is important.”