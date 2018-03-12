State Police investigate deadly police shooting involving 5 cops

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is dead and several police officers on leave after a weekend shooting in Jackson County.

It was a scary Sunday afternoon for one neighborhood on Jackson’s east side as police faced off with an armed man suspected of several crimes.

Five police officers are on leave as Michigan State Police looks into what happened.

Meanwhile, a Jackson neighborhood is recovering from a big scare.

Joe Smith says around 2:45 p.m. Sunday he saw several police cars speed down his street.

“Then we heard some shots go off,” Smith said.

Michigan State Police say those gunshots came from five police officers when they shot and killed 47-year-old Kenneth Townley.

Stray bullets also hit several homes on Tyson Street, one of them hitting Smith’s front porch.

“You don’t know what to think,” Smith said.

Townley was a suspect in two crimes earlier in the day.

An armed robbery at a nearby Dollar General store minutes before the shooting, and an earlier purse snatching at Meijer on East Michigan Avenue.

Witnesses from the neighborhood say as police were trying to stop him, Townley pulled out a gun, didn’t follow officers’ demands to drop it, and walked toward the officers.

Investigators haven’t given specific details about what happened, just that officers were trying to make contact with Townley and multiple rounds were fired.

“We’re going to look at casings, locations of officers. We have body cam videos to look at. We have vehicle videos. We’ve made contact with numerous witnesses to the incident and all of that will come together as part of the investigation,” said Det. Lt. Tom DeClercq of Michigan State Police.

All five officers, two from Blackman-Leoni, two from Jackson city, and one from Jackson County, are on paid leave while state police investigate.

While it’s been a scary thing for neighbors to go through they’re just glad it’s over.

“No one else got hurt around here, which I’m glad,” Smith said.

State police say once the investigation is complete it will go to the prosecutor’s office for further review.