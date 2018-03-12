State education officials weigh in on President Trump’s new gun plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Under President Trump’s proposed plan for new gun laws, the decision to arm teachers would be up to the states and individual school districts.

6 News caught up with some Michigan education officials Monday to get their thoughts on the issue.

Doug Pratt, with the Michigan Education Association says the real issue is gun violence, and says more guns in school won’t solve the problem.

Pratt says educators are already trained to do something, and that is teach our kids, while law enforcement is already trained to use guns.

He believes there are other – better ways – to fix the problem of gun violence at schools.

“What will keep students safer is a variety of other things, some of which to their credit, the president’s plan includes, that’s addressing mental health, you know dealing with access to these weapons making sure the people who shouldn’t have guns don’t have them in a way that still protects law abiding citizens’ right to bear arms,” Pratt said.

6 News also spoke with Martin Ackley, with the Michigan Department of Education.

Ackley said he believes the decision to arm teachers should be up to the individual districts, not the state or federal government.

He added that the real issue isn’t guns, but keeping students safe, in general.

“Some school districts may want to have guns in their classrooms, some may not want to, but we think it should be a locally made decision,” Ackley said. “We think what the important thing is, is that the safety of the students is maintained and ensured. We encourage school districts do everything they can with current resources to make sure their buildings are safe.”