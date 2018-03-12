Roads turn slick as snow moves in

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Winter has about one week left officially and it seems like Old Man Winter isn’t going quietly.

The snow that moved into mid-Michigan this morning has put a slick coat on the roads and there are numerous reports of slide-offs and crashes.

Drivers are being pulled out of ditches in several locations along I-69 and I-96 in Eaton and Ingham Counties.

Police remind drivers to use caution on the roads, slow down and leave plenty of room to stop and turn.

You can always get the latest road conditions on the StormTracker 6 Traffic Tracker and on the 6 News and StormTracker 6 weather apps.