Police identify man who drowned in Grand River

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The body recovered from the Grand River on Saturday has been identified as the missing kayaker, Devon Jefferey Christmas.

He is 24 years old from Bath who fell into the water last month.

Police were called to the 100 block of Willow Ave. just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a possible body in the river.

According police, LPD officers found a body submerged in the water at the northern most point of Washington Avenue at Willow Avenue.

Members of the Capital Area Dive Team and investigators from the Lansing Police Department helped with the recovery efforts.

He was last seen near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town.

Members of the Dive Team searched for several hours, but the high water levels, strong currents and poor visibility made the search more difficult and dangerous.

The medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death as drowning.