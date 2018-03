Meet “Joni”, our Pet Of The Day today. Joni is a four-year-old female mixed breed. She’s a large dog with a lot of love to give. Joni is a fun-loving girl who would be a wonderful companion in a home with some room to roam. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Joni by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement