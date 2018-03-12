Gas prices climb in state, jump in Lansing area

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.59 per gallon. Prices are about 24 cents more than at the same point last year.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have risen 11.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57 per gallon, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.51.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 26.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

“Oil prices remain volatile yet several dollars off recent highs. Gasoline prices remain in somewhat of a limbo as a result, with a mixed bag at pumps across the United States,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.53 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.64 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area’s average daily gas price was about $2.56 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week’s average.