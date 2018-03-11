UPDATE: One man dead following officer-involved shooting in Blackman Twp.

UPDATE: 8:16 p.m. – 47-year-old Kenneth Scott Townley was shot and killed by several police officers on Sunday after authorities say he committed an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Blackman Township.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tyson Street near Watts Street, nearly twenty minutes after the robbery allegedly occurred.

The Michigan State Police is now investigating the incident and according to MSP Det. Lieut. Tom DeClercq, five officers were involved in the shooting and all of them have been put on administrative leave.

They include two officers from Blackman Township, two officers from the city of Jackson, and one deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

6 News has a crew on scene and will provide updates on this story when they become available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several law enforcement agencies are in Blackman Township investigating an officer involved shooting near Tyson Street.

We have a crew on scene working to get details and will update you on this story as we learn more.