Motor City Madness; MSU begins NCAA tourney in Detroit Friday

(WLNS) – Michigan State will make its 21st consecutive appearance in the NCAA mens basketball tournament and their road begins in Detoit.

The Spartans are the number three seed in the Midwest bracket.

MSU will play Friday at Little Caesars Arena against Bucknell.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, and MSU could be headed toward a Sweet 16 matchup with No. 2 seed Duke in Omaha.

Bucknell went 29-5 this season and won the Patriot League Tournament last week with an 83-54 win over Colgate.

If the Spartans get past Bucknell, they’ll play either No. 6 seed TCU or the winner of the play-in game between Arizona State and Syracuse.

This will be Michigan State’s second trip to Little Caesars Arena this season.

The Spartans beat Oakland 86-73 there in December.

Jay Sarkar will have more information on the tourney tonight on 6 Sports Overtime at 11:20.