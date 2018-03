LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Last week, the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the retailer will stop selling assault-style rifles.

This week, as a way to show his appreciation for the controversial change, a Lansing man organized a massive shopping spree.

But as Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, the real story is what the man did with his purchases afterwards.

Watch the video above.