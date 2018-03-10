Police: Body recovered from Grand River Saturday, believed to be missing kayaker

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Lansing Police recovered a body from the Grand River on Saturday that is believed to be that of the missing 24-year-old man who fell into the water while kayaking last month.

Police were called to the 100 block of Willow Ave. just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a possible body in the river.

According police, LPD officers found a body submerged in the water at the northern most point of Washington Avenue at Willow Avenue.

Members of the Capital Area Dive Team and investigators from the Lansing Police Department helped with the recovery efforts.

While no positive identification has been made, investigators believe the recovered body is the same 24-year-old man from Bath who fell into the Grand River on February 27th. Police say that determination was made based on the height, weight and clothing of the body.

The kayaker was last seen near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town.

Members of the Dive Team searched for several hours, but the high water levels, strong currents and poor visibility made the search more difficult and dangerous.

The body has been sent to the Ingham County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

