Police: 2 shot inside Lansing liquor store; suspect in custody

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say two people were hospitalized after a shooting inside a liquor store early Saturday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Liquor King, located at 4405 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police on scene tell 6 News that multiple shots were fired inside the store, and two men were struck by the gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect is in custody in the shooting.

This is a developing story.