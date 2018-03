HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – The search continues today for a missing child in the Hillsdale County area.

Juston Eidenier, 6, is missing from the North Adams area.

He is with his father, Juston C. Eidenier, 38.

Last seen driving a white Dodge Dakota.

If you have any information, please contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office at 517-437-7317 or call 911.