Race for MI Governor: Schuette turns in 26,000 voter signatures

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Governor, Bill Schuette, turned in 26,000 voter signatures to the state on Friday.

“I announced my candidacy on September 12th in Midland, the place where I learned the attitude of what it means to be Michigan: tough, resilient, optimistic and always working,” Schuette said. “My team applies that lesson to every task on this campaign and that is why I am proud of their hard work in submitting more than 26,000 signatures. To them I say one thing: THANK YOU!”

In order to get on the ballot in Michigan, a gubernatorial candidate must turn in at least 15,000 valid signatures, but candidates can file up to 30,000.

A few other gubernatorial hopefuls have also turned in signatures including Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed as well as Republican hopefuls Jim Hines and Patrick Colbeck.

Libertarian candidate Bill Gelineau submitted signatures on Thursday.

In order to qualify to be on the primary election ballot in August, Michigan law requires candidates for governor to file at least 15,000 valid signatures before April 24, 2018.

Several other candidates have until that deadline to file including Democratic candidates Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar, Bill Cobbs and Justin Giroux

On the Republican side, Brian Calley, Earl Lackie, Evan Space, Joseph Derose and Mark McFarlin still have time to turn in signatures by the deadline.

A list of candidates who have filed will be updated as they come in. You can view that list by clicking here.