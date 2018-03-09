UPDATE: Traffic moving on I-94 after multiple crashes in Jackson Co.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. – Three people were injured in a crash this morning involving as many as 45 vehicles on I-94. Jackson County undersheriff Chris Kuhl told 6 News that whiteout conditions and icy roads were factors contributing to the chain reaction crashes. Cars and semi-trucks were involved in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the damaged vehicles are removed.

JACKSON Co., Mich (WLNS) – Multiple police units from the Michigan State Police, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Blackman-Leoni Public Safety are responding to I-94 & Race Rd area.

There are reports of multiple collisions with numerous vehicles and semi’s involved.

Both eastbound & westbound are stopped completely.



Please find alternate routes and avoid the area.

Please find alternate routes and avoid the area.