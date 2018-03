Meet “Juliette”, our Pet Of The Day today. Juliette is a one-year-old Russian Blue cat. She’s a spunky, sassy girl looking for a home with plenty of toys. Juliette is very talkative and confident in what she wants. She is very snuggly once you get to know her. Juliette has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Juliette by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

