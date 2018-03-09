“Grow with Google” aims to better Michigan’s workforce

If you’re looking to expand your digital skills, Google is holding a 2-day event in the Capital City that may be able to help.

The “Grow with Google” tour will make it’s 3rd stop at Lansing Community College this weekend where you can get one-on-one coaching from experts.

The 2-day event is all about helping Michiganders learn the skills they need to stay competitive in the tech world.

So whether you’re a small business owner, teacher, job seeker, or adult looking to keep up with a younger generation..this could be your opportunity.

During the event residents will have the chance to participate in hands-on workshops with Google staff.

More than 70 “googlers” will be walking around answering questions on topics like how to search for jobs, staying safe online, and search engine optimization.

“Someone may say, ‘I have this website and I have a question about google analytics where I’m trying to understand where the traffic to my website is coming from so that I understand my customers better.’ If it’s a small business or people say, ‘ya know I really just want to learn more about online marketing how do I take advantage of the internet,'” says Community Engagement Manager for Google, Stephen Brokaw.

Organizers say as the tech world evolves, it’s important people have the chance to learn how to keep up with it.

Lansing was chosen as the 3rd stop on Google’s nation-wide tour.

We’re told that’s a good sign for the city.

“Greater Lansing is a hub within Michigan, an accessible place where people from all throughout the state can come to connect and to take advantage of this and I think that it’s going to help strengthen our businesses and it’s going to help strengthen our workforce,” says Capital Area Michigan Works Spokesperson, Kate Snyder.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the event at the Gannon Building at Lansing Community College.

Friday, March 9, 2018 – 9am-7pm (free and open to the public)

Saturday, March 10, 2018 – 10am-1:30pm (for educators only)