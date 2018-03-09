Experts talk changing the stigma surrounding mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 2018 report by the group America’s Health Rankings finds that teen suicide has gone up 7 percent in Michigan in the past two years.

6 News caught up with Kevin Fischer, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan, to see why that number is going up.

He said in most cases, suicide deaths can be traced directly back to mental health problems, and those problems start young.

“Fifty percent of all lifetime cases of mental illness onset by the age of 14, that’s 75 percent by the age of 24,” Fischer said.

He says suicide is a leading cause of death among young people because the stigma surrounding mental health isn’t changing.

“We make people feel like they are weak or less than,” Fischer said. “So they don’t want to share those feelings with their parents or their friends.”

Fischer says the first step is reminding people that mental illness is just that, an illness.

“If you’re not afraid to tell someone you have cancer or diabetes, then you shouldn’t be ashamed to say hey i’m living with depression or any other mental disorder,” Fischer said.

He says the next step is making sure people have someone to tell if they’re in trouble.

That’s where programs like “OK 2 SAY” come in. The statewide program encourages students to submit confidential tips about potential harm or threats at schools.

It has received more than 11,000 tips since it began in 2014, with suicide threats being the most frequently reported.

Attorney General Bill Schuette pioneered the program. He says it gives students an outlet for help, and law enforcement a way to help them.

“If someone needs to be talked to, or helped or assisted in one way or another, or prevent something from occurring, that’s when the local law enforcement comes into play and work with their department of attorney general to stop the violence before it occurs,” Schuette said.