Authorities investigate cause of 45 vehicle pileup on I-94

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a terrifying mix of flying snow, mangled cars, and twisted trucks.

Authorities believe it all started around 10 a.m. Friday with a crash between a car and a semi-truck on westbound I-94 near Race Road outside Jackson.

“And that created the subsequent backup crashes, chain reactions,” said Undersheriff Chris Kuhl of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The undersheriff says investigators are still piecing together what happened but they estimate between 35-45 vehicles and semis were involved in the pileup.

Kuhl says the weather could have made matters worse.

“We certainly had some kind of weather system that came through and was a contributing factor with this. The highway surface became very icy and visibility was very poor,” Kuhl said.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

They’re all in stable condition.

As authorities investigate, cars are repaired, and injuries heal, the undersheriff hopes people realize that a dangerous situation like this can happen very quickly.

“That’s part of Michigan driving, especially in the winter months. You have to make sure you’re giving enough following distance, reduce your speed to what’s appropriate for the conditions. I don’t know if this became such where drivers couldn’t respond in time or what, but this obviously resulted in a huge snarl of traffic and a lot of crashed vehicles,” Kuhl said.

I-94 reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m.

The undersheriff says the investigation into what happened is ongoing.