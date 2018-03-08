Timely decisions save City of Lansing millions from residential flooding damage

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says hazard mitigation decisions made before and during our major flooding event last month saved the city more than $2-Million in residential flooding damage. The savings are the result of two projects, one has been in the works for years and the other was made as flood waters started to spill into low-lying areas.

Lansing hazard mitigation coordinator Ronda Oberlin says the temporary flood barrier that was constructed at the intersection of Kalamazoo and US-Highway 127 saved more than 100 homes. The other helpful work included floodplain acquisition and demolition since 2008 that also helped reduce flood damage.

“That really paid off,” says Oberlin. “That alone was about $800,000 dollars of avoided damage, but the total was $2.25 Million and a lot of that was due to the barrier at Kalamazoo street.”

Thanks to those decisions less than 40 homes took on flood water. So far, there’s only been $125,000 in reported residential damage, that includes clean-up costs, and $75,000 in commercial repairs.

State officials classify four stages of damage: affected, minor, major, and destroyed and our area was essentially saved from disaster.

“Most of our structures were only affected,” says Oberlin. “We had a little bit of minor damage, especially in the commercial side, but there was no major damage and no structures were destroyed.”

Because most of the damage was caused by flooded basements that do not require a permit to repair, officials believe the planning and foresight for Lansing flood relief, worked.

“It’s good to see a long-term investment pay off.”