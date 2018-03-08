State provides flood relief for low-income families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As mid-Michigan continues to clean up from the February floods, the state announced Tuesday it is providing relief for families who need it most.

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley’s office announced low-income families could qualify for up to $1500 in state aide. They said this will help homeowners fix situations that could threaten their health and safety.

The state aide is available for repairs that are not covered by homeowners insurance for the basic house structure, hot water heaters, septic and waste disposal systems, doors and windows, as well as electrical, plumbing and well repairs.

To qualify, applicants need to be the homeowner or have purchased the home. The state said the lifetime maximum amount of funds available for repairs that are not energy-related is $1,500 per household.

6 News spoke with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who said the aide could mean the world for low-income families, especially those who did not have flood insurance.

“This can be the difference between saving their home and not. When you talk about mold and you talk about destruction…water can be destructive. $1,500 will be huge,” Schor said. “We had people come into my office and say, ‘What do I do now?’ We said look, we’re applying for money, we’re asking the state for help, and now they’re coming through, so I appreciate it.”

Homeowners interested in applying for aide can apply online or call 211 for further assistance.