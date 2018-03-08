“Snoopy” Pet Of The Day March 8

Meet “Snoopy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Snoopy is a two-year-old Lab/Pointer mix. He is a lovable guy looking for a home where he can get lots of exercise and attention. Snoopy would love a big yard to play in but also enjoys quality sofa time. He should do fine with other animals and wouldn’t mind having children to play with too. Snoopy is a kisser boy who would love to snuggle with you! Snoopy has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Snoopy by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement