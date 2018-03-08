Skubick: Lawmakers look to crack down on “whip-it” abuse

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers are moving quickly to ban minors from using whip-its to get high.

If you don’t know what whip-its are, you are not alone.

It’s a common household product that is being abused.

Detroit lawmaker Rep. Stephanie Chang discovered whip-its all around her campaign office and had no idea what they were.

Senator Steve Bieda thought whip-its was a breed of dog.

Which they are, but lawmakers don’t want to ban these animals.

They want to ban minors from abusing the containers which are normally used with whipping cream by bakers.

Rep. Joseph Bellino says the kids are using it for something else..to get high.

“The kids huff it. They take it in and pass out. It’s a gateway drug for inner-city kids,” insists the lawmaker.

How does he know they are abusing it?

“The canisters are on the ground at liquor stores and gas stations,” answers Rep. Bellino.

The manufacturers of these nitrous oxide containers have a do not inhale warning label on the product, which the kids ignore at their own risk.

You’ll find the same warning on whipping cream that inhaling can be fatal.

Rep. Chang says the risks are real, “all the way to brain illness which can actually cause death. You lose a lot of oxygen when you are huffing them. It can do some pretty serious damage.”

The House will send this ban to the Senate where the minority vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee says he’ll vote “yes”, noting that law enforcement backs the ban.

Sen. Bieda explains, “whether it’s aerosol cans, paints, glue, this is another household item that is being abused and law enforcement is telling us this is something we need to address.”

Stores would have to check ID’s before selling the product to minors.