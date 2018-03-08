My Encore Years | Volunteers

If you think AARP is all about insurance and discounts, listen to our Lansing team and prepare to be surprised.

Chris Tarpoff. As an advocacy volunteer, I work with the Capitol team to fight for issues you care about.

I’m volunteer Marianne Samper. If you’re a family caregiver, we offer workshops that can help you do the work of the angels!

I’m Willie Vinson. I’m a volunteer who helps communities be more accessible to people of all ages.

I’m Norm Mackay. As a fraud watch volunteer, I can help you protect your nest egg against the bad guys

I am Nino Rodriguez. I help AARP communicate with the Hispanic community.

These are among the many faces of AARP. They work to make our community better. If you’re not thinking of people like these when you think AARP, then you don’t know “aarp.”